Police appeal after two men taken to hospital with one suffering 'life-changing injuries' following late-night motorbike crash at busy junction

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were taken to hospital - one with "life-changing" injuries - following a motorbike crash at a busy junction.

The incident happened at the junction of Four Lane Ends and Colliery Lane in Hetton just after 10.15pm yesterday.

Police tape up at Four Lane Ends, Hetton, following a motorbike crash which left two men injured on Tuesday night.

Emergency services attended and two men – who had come off a Yamaha motorcycle for reasons yet to be established – were taken to hospital.

A 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and his condition is currently described as life-threatening according to police.

A second man, aged 31, suffered serious injuries to his leg and arm.

Police added that the road to be closed while emergency services treated the injured men.

An investigation is now ongoing into the collision and police are now eager to hear from anybody who was travelling in the area at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols team, said: “This was a very serious collision that has left both riders with very serious injuries.

“Their next of kins have been notified and both men are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“Our enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing and I would urge anybody who witnessed this collision, or who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.”

Four Lane Ends in Hetton. Copyright Google Maps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1186 070519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.