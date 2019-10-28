The Tommy War memorial under the stars in Seaham, County Durham, ahead of the weekend commemorations marking 100 years since the end of the First World War last year. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The Shadows of War will be unveiled on at 10am on Sunday, November 3, on the ground of the Ray Londsdale artwork on the Terrace Green on the town’s seafront.

The idea for the display is the work of Dave McKenna, who founded the Seaham Remember Them Fund, as it works to support this year’s British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The three branches of HM Armed Forces will be represented by silhouettes of recognisable service symbols.

Dave McKenna in front of a previous pebble display created in front of the Tommy statue by the Seaham Remember Then Fund.

The silhouettes will then be surrounded by handmade poppies created using recyclable materials and the poppies which will be used in the memorial have been crafted by community groups, cadet services, schools and members of the public.

Previous displays have involved painted pebbles and shells.

Mr McKenna, organiser of Seaham Armed Forces Day, Sounding the Retreat and a 24-year veteran of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, said: “It is important to commemorate and honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms and liberties we now take for granted.

“The arts project each year is an effort to engage our young people to be an active part of local remembrance activities.

The area around the sculpture has been used to create an additional display during November for the last few years.

“I hope that Seaham’s unique tributes from the pebble poppy to Shadows of War can raise the profile of the poppy appeal and encourage people to donate to this worthy cause.”

The display will be in place until Saturday, November 16, when the team hopes the end of the project will close with a final act where the community will become involved.

He would like people to come together to join in as it is taken down, inviting them to take home a poppy from the display in return for a donation to the Poppy Appeal.

The town’s Remembrance Day service will be held on the Terrace Green stating at 10.30am on Sunday, November 10.

Commander Jacqueline Dixon and Seaham Sea Cadet creating the handmade poppies ahead of the artwork's installation on Sunday, November 3.