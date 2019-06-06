Pier-to-pier South Shields to Sunderland walk aims to raise cash for cervical cancer fight

Dozens of walkers from across Wearside and South Tyneside are set to trek more than six miles to raise money and awareness of cervical cancer.

Sunderland mum Ashleigh Lownie has arranged the route from South Shields pier point to Roker pier starting at 11am this Sunday.

Cervical cancer survivors Annmarie Devlin (left) and Catherine Baker, whose story inspired Ashleigh Lownie to organise this weekend's walk.

And she is doing it because she is friends with Annmarie Devlin - the Wearside woman whose inspirational fight against cervical cancer featured in the Echo earlier this year.

We told how Annmarie, 44, and her pal Catherine Baker, 35, also from Sunderland, were both diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and both came through it.

Both have just been told that they will be in the all-clear if they can keep a clean bill of health for the next five years.

Ashleigh said: “After everything they have come through, I wanted to do something to raise awareness and some money.”

The event is called Can You Walk It and takes place on June 9 following the coastal path past Marsden Rock and Souter Lighthouse, Whitburn before heading to the finish at Roker Pier.

Those wanting to register should visit the Can You Walk It Facebook page to confirm their name. Sponsorship forms are also available.

The event is free to enter but Ashleigh said: “We require a minimum sponsorship of £20 per person. All participants will receive a medal and certificate at the finish line.

“We want to make this as fun as possible. Please wear bright clothing.”

As well as raising awareness, the walk will be raising money for the Amber’s Law project which was launched in 2017 in memory of Amber Rose Cliff, who lost her fight with cervical cancer at the age of 25.

Its aim is to get the Government to lower the screening age. Amber’s Law T-shirts will be available on the day at a small cost.

Ashleigh added: “We will be carrying flags, collection buckets and stopping at the pubs along the route, and we will finish with a celebration drink in the Roker.

“Let’s raise money for Amber’s Law and together we can raise awareness on cervical cancer.”

So far, 96 peope have confirmed they will take part with another 116 showing interest in attending the event.