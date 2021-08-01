Pictures from the BIG Bike Ride 2021 in Sunderland as riders return to popular event
Riders have been enjoying the return of the Sunderland BIG Bike Ride.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 2:12 pm
The 2021 event took place today, Sunday, August 1, which saw cycling fans set off from St Peter's and head through a mixture of woodland, urban and rural terrain, on either 14, 25 or 40 mile routes.
It was one of a number of events returning to the city’s schedule after the lifting of covid restrictions.
