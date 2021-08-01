The Big Bike Ride in Sunderland in 2021

Pictures from the BIG Bike Ride 2021 in Sunderland as riders return to popular event

Riders have been enjoying the return of the Sunderland BIG Bike Ride.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 2:12 pm

The 2021 event took place today, Sunday, August 1, which saw cycling fans set off from St Peter's and head through a mixture of woodland, urban and rural terrain, on either 14, 25 or 40 mile routes.

It was one of a number of events returning to the city’s schedule after the lifting of covid restrictions.

1. Cruising over the bridge

Photo: NN

2. Brooding skies didn't put the riders off

Photo: NN

3. Happy at the finish

Cruising over the new bridge

Photo: NN

4. Rounding the corner

Photo: North News

