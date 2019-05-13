Picture special: 3k means fun for all the family at Run Sunderland Festival

And to make sure that even the youngest running enthusiasts didn't miss out, a 3k run was included, offering the chance for youngsters to get involved. Here's some of the photos captured by our photographer. We'd love to see yours. You can send them to echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk, or share them with us via Facebook or Twitter.

A 3k event gave younger runners the chance to take part in the Run Sunderland Weekend. jpimedia Buy a Photo

