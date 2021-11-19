The Greek-style monument has been included in this year’s Durham Lumier light art festival, which is featuring an installation in Sunderland for the first time.

But the work- ‘A Telling of Light’ – is no match for the natural display offered by the moon.

This November’s full moon, known as the Beaver Moon or Frost Moon, coincided with the longest lunar eclipse in almost 600 years – though that was only visible to those in the Americas and parts of Asia.

The gorgeous Beaver Moon rising over Penshaw Monument.

Full moons tend to get their names from Native American culture, in which they are much celebrated.

The full moon in November is said to be dubbed the Beaver Moon as it was at the time Native Americans and colonists would be setting up beaver traps before the swamps froze, to ensure a supply of warm winter furs.

The ‘Telling of the Light’ installation at Penshaw Monument is visible from up to 20 miles away, and will be lit until Sunday, November 21, as part of Lumier.

Artists Elaine Buckholtz and Ian Winters created the light and sound piece in tribute to lives lost during covid.

The other-worldly spectacle includes abstracted landscape scene projections changing into single illuminated breaths, symbolising the loss of breath with Covid, rising up the pillars of the monument, and features music focusing in on Hildagard von Bingen, the 12th-Century mystic and visionary and one of the earliest-known female composers.