You hardly need an excuse to post a cute picture of your pet on social media – so to beat those winter blues, we called on the readers to share adorable images of their animals.
And these paw-some snaps really did the trick in making us smile.
Related content: Meet some of the North East's beloved animal companions as readers share their pet pictures
Hundreds of readers took the opportunity to introduce us to their beloved pets. So take a look and see who our stars are this week.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture featured here. We received so many photographs we just couldn’t fit them all in! We’ll put together another Pets’ Corner round-up to share soon.
Page 1 of 4