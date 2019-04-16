Penshaw Bowl 2019: How to enter, when it takes place, what the weather will be like - and everything else you need to know about one of Sunderland's best-loved Easter traditions

Have your say

Final preparations are now underway for the Penshaw Bowl 2019.

The traditional egg rolling contest is a firm fixture in Sunderland's cultural calendar, with 2,000 children taking part in the 2018 bowl.

Where and when does it take place?

The event takes place in Herrington Country Park on Maundy Thursday (April 18), arranged in to two time slots of 1pm and 3pm.

The Penshaw Bowl traditionally took place on Penshaw Hill, but after a spate of cancellations due to bad weather making the area hazardous, it was moved to lower ground in the park.

Organisers at Sunderland City Council ran the event on Good Friday for a few years, but it has now returned to its original slot of Maundy Thursday.

Who can enter?

The Penshaw Bowl is free and open to all children aged nine and under. It begins with the three-and-under category and works up through the ages.

Children should bring a pre-decorated hard-boiled egg clearly marked with their name and age.

Do I have to enter in advance?

Organisers are keen for people taking part to enter in advance, which you can do here.

How can I get there?

There is free parking at Herrington Country Park.

Buses from Sunderland, Washington and Chester-le-Street also pass the park.

Other activities

Other free family activities have been arranged at the park between 12pm and 4pm, including kite flying, petting animals, and inflatable foot darts delivered by SAFC’s Foundation of Light, and a craft market.

The Active Sunderland festival is also running, with an entry charge of £2 per person with traditional family games, swing-ball, mini-golf and tug-of-war.

What will the weather be like?

The forecast for the area on Thursday afternoon is for cloudy weather with temperatures ranging between 10 and 11 degrees.

A moderate pollen count is forecast.