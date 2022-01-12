The two men, who were both first aiders with St John’s Ambulance, were travelling on a public bus near Langley Park when they saw firefighters trying to free the female casualties from their vehicles.

A post by Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service on social media said: “We would like to thank two first aiders for assisting at a collision near to Langley Park, on January 11. Two female casualties were rescued from separate vehicles using specialist cutting equipment and taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath following a collision at a petrol station near Durham.

"The vehicles were then made safe and the area cleaned, with crews leaving the scene just before 4pm. The service would like to thank two male bus passengers who got off the bus to help with the casualties.

"Both were first aiders with St. John’s Ambulance and using their training, assisted with the care of the casualties until they were taken to hospital. Thank you to you both.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.