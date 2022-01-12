Passengers on bus come to the rescue of women trapped in cars following petrol station collision
Firefighters have thanked two men who assisted them after two women had to be rescued following a collision at the Red Tiles Petrol Station on the A691 near Durham.
The two men, who were both first aiders with St John’s Ambulance, were travelling on a public bus near Langley Park when they saw firefighters trying to free the female casualties from their vehicles.
A post by Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service on social media said: “We would like to thank two first aiders for assisting at a collision near to Langley Park, on January 11. Two female casualties were rescued from separate vehicles using specialist cutting equipment and taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service.
"The vehicles were then made safe and the area cleaned, with crews leaving the scene just before 4pm. The service would like to thank two male bus passengers who got off the bus to help with the casualties.
"Both were first aiders with St. John’s Ambulance and using their training, assisted with the care of the casualties until they were taken to hospital. Thank you to you both.”