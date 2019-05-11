Parents hope to find answers over death of son after being ‘injected’ in his Sunderland home

The parents of a 31-year-old man who died in Sunderland after being ‘injected’ say they will do all they can to get justice for their son.

Aaron William McEwan died at his home in Sunderland after he was allegedly injected with drugs by an unnamed man, an inquest heard.

Police investigating Mr McEwan’s death arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter but he has since been released with no further action to be taken.

Northumbria Police say inquiries into Mr McEwan’s death are still ongoing.

At a pre-inquest review held yesterday, Coroner Derek Winter said a number of syringes were seized by police from a man but it is not known if these were used to inject Mr McEwan.

A pathologist found Mr McEwan died as a result of the effects of morphine, Alprazolam and alcohol on September 12, 2018.

Mr Winter said: “It appears that Aaron, at his request, had asked someone to inject him allegedly and somebody had done that.

“There’s no suggestion Aaron had done that previously.”

He later added: “It is not clear to me as to how far Aaron had agreed to [being injected].”

Mr McEwan’s parents, Andrew and Tanya McEwan, attended the inquest say they want answers as to what happened that night.

“We just want justice for Aaron, we just want to find the answers,” said Tanya.

While Andrew added: “We don’t know anything ourselves that’s why we are trying to push it as far as we can.”

Mr Winter said it is alleged Mr McEwan and his girlfriend met a person who had come back to their home and had injected them both.

The coroner said he had asked for syringes that were seized by police to be tested to see if they match the toxicology samples found in Aaron’s body and see if Aaron’s DNA was found on any of the syringes belonging to that person - but said ‘police are not going to do that’.

Mr Winter told the grieving family an open conclusion would be the most likely outcome of the inquest even if they hear live evidence from the man ‘police have in mind’.

He said: “Even if we get to that stage I can’t link the samples evidentially between Aaron and the person concerned to say that Aaron was unlawfully killed.”

The inquest was adjourned until June 17 where a date will be set for a hearing in September.

Mr Winter told Mr McEwan’s parents: “You may find some consolation, some comfort, from having put the questions to people.

“Then you know you’ve taken it as far as you can for Aaron’s memory.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Aaron McEwan and inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding his death in September 2018.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but has since been released with no further action to be taken.

“Anyone with information who has yet to come forward is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1153 120918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”