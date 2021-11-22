Over 100 Seaham runners complete two huge challenges to raise over £12,500 for Maggie’s charity

Over one hundred runners from Seaham took part in the two huge challenges over the summer to raise funds for Maggie’s after the centre providing support to two of the team’s members during their own breast cancer battles.

The groups came together to support Muriel Ayre and Debbie Cooper, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer last year and have since been helped by Maggie’s.

Over 100 runners in Seaham have raised more than £12,500 for Maggie's Newcastle.

Muriel has revealed spoken about how Maggie’s helped following her cancer diagnosis and revealed her pride in the amount of money that has been raised.

The 61-year-old said: “The effort from both running groups has been amazing, it was incredible to see so many people out either running or walking in orange in your hometown and then to complete the Great North Run after such a difficult year was a real highlight.

“The amount that has been raised by this group is astounding. I feel very proud to be part of such a special community.

“Following my cancer diagnosis, I took myself off to Maggie’s across the road and was greeted by their team who sat with me for over an hour listening to my fears. They helped me understand why I was feeling the way I did and that it was normal.

Debbie Cooper (left) and Muriel Ayre both received support from Maggie's Newcastle after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“To know that the money raised will go a long way in helping other people like me who felt a bit lost in what to do makes all of the training and miles worthwhile.”

Debbie, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer, has described the fundraising campaign as one of her biggest achievements and paid tribute to everyone at Maggie’s.

The 53-year-old added: “I have taken part in the Great North Run 15 times but this year was definitely my proudest knowing that we had all contributed towards such an amazing fundraising goal.

Runners turned the town orange while collectively running 2,000 miles in a week.

“Getting to the end of cancer treatment is just the start of rebuilding yourself. 18 months on and my foundations are less shaky but every day has a new challenge.

“Maggie’s does so much to rebuild people and give them love, support compassion and the confidence to move forward so I am really proud to be able to give this fantastic sum of money to them so they can continue such great work in the North East.”

She commented: “Together, Muriel, Debbie and all of the Seaham runners have achieved something incredible. We’re so grateful to everyone involved. Their fundraising will support around 400 visits to Maggie’s.

Following the success of the accumulative mileage in the summer, runners decided to boost fundraising efforts with the Great North Run.

“Maggie’s is here for everyone affected by cancer, including family and friends.

“Our frontline team are trained cancer nurses with the time and expertise to listen to people’s worries and guide them to the support or answers they need."

