Organisers cancel first day of Seaham Food Festival as 'awful weather' hammers the region

The first day of Seaham’s inaugural food festival has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Durham County Council, which organised the event, confirmed the news on its Twitter account at around 9am on Saturday, June 8.

The message said: “Due to the terrible weather, we have had to cancel all today's events at Seaham Food Festival.

“All tomorrow's events will go ahead as planned.”

Anyone with Saturday tickets for the Gingo Gin School or Little Dots Dishes will be contacted by organisers to re-book for Sunday, June 9 or offered a full refund.

Masterchef host John Torode was due to stage a live cookery demonstration at the first day of the festival, on Saturday June, 8.

This Morning’s Phil Vickery is scheduled to be in the demonstration tent on the event’s second day on Sunday, June 9.

The council added on Facebook: “The forecast for Sunday is much better and all tomorrow's events will go ahead as planned. Stalls will be open and we look forward to seeing you. We're really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Oliver Sherratt, the council’s head of environment, added: “We were all really looking forward to the festival today, our first food festival in Seaham, and are extremely disappointed to have had to cancel today’s events.

“The weather forecast for tomorrow is much better and Sunday’s programme is planned to go ahead.

“We hope to see everyone down here tomorrow.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience today’s cancellation has caused but this awful weather really left us with no choice.”

For more information about the festival, visit the website here.