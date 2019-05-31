Opposition councillors react after Sunderland City Council takes 'full control' over regeneration company Siglion

Opposition parties have been having their saying after it was announced that Sunderland City Council has taken control of a regeneration company.

Siglion, which was set up almost five years ago, was charged with projects on a number of key sites in Sunderland, including the former Vaux site, Seaburn's seafront and a series of housing developments.

Councillor Michael Dixon.

However its future was put into question with the collapse of its construction partner Carillion in January last year, which brought work on the Vaux plot to a halt for months before Tolent Construction entered into a deal to finish off the site.

The council says the move to bring Siglion entirely in house will "move into its next stage."

City council leader Graeme Miller heralded the move, saying: “We’re moving forward with exciting plans for the city centre and Seaburn in particular, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with you all over the coming months.”

Councillor Michael Dixon, who is a Conservative member of the Economic Prosperity Scrutiny Committee that includes the Vaux Site in its remit, said: “Councillor Graeme Miller can talk in detail about progress made in the recent past, but the real test of the Vaux site for the people of Sunderland is when its office car park is full, the lights are on and business is being carried out.”

Councillor Margaret Crosby.

“Some months ago, myself and fellow councillors on the scrutiny committee were informed by the chief executive of Siglion John Seager during a tour of the building, that an announcement was imminent the top two floors of The Beam were to be occupied by a company from outside of the city.

"Councillor Miller has commented that the council intends “to capitalise on the momentum Siglion has gathered,” so I look forward to him confirming this information is correct and providing more details of the new occupants.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat councillor for Grindon and Thorney Close Margaret Crosby, who sits on the council's Audit and Governance Committee, said: “The local Lib Dems have long asked questions about the future of Siglion, and the Vaux site in particular.

"Naturally, we are glad to see some clarity over its status.

Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Graeme Miller.

"However, we are still left with more questions than answers.

"We urgently need to know how much this joint venture had cost taxpayers, what conditions the official receiver has given the council that must be fulfilled as a result of Carillion's collapse, and if the hundreds of properties transferred to Siglion at the start of the deal will be returned to full public ownership.

"I'd also like the council to look again at Siglion's housing plans, as well as the sky high rents that Siglion are charging their tenants.

"Liberal Democrats will be making sure that every penny of public money is properly accounted for and that taxpayers get value for money from Siglion in the future."