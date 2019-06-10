Online snoring clinic targets noisy men for Men’s Health Week

An online clinic is launching a campaign targeted to reunite divided couples and help men get to the bottom of their snoring.

The Snoreeze Online Clinic have launched the campaign to coinside with Men’s Mental Health Week (June 10-16th) to draw attention to the inequality of services.

Often dismissed as an annoying habit, snoring in men is regularly overlooked, but there are serious health consequences associated with snoring.

Snoreeze is offering the free clinic through their website, after learning of how many men struggle to find a solution.

The Clinic runs daily from June 10-14th from 10-11am, via the website LiveChat.