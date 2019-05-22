One person taken to hospital with burns after Sunderland flat blaze

One person has been taken to hospital with burns following a blaze at a Sunderland flat.

Crews from Washington, Birtley and Hebburn, were called to the fire on Arklecrag in the Albany area of Washington at around 4.36pm.

North East Ambulance Service was also called to the scene, sending an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Hazardous Area Response Team, at 4.37pm.

One person was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with burns.

Ambulance crews have now left the scene.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: "Fire crews from Washington, Birtley and Hebburn are dealing with a flat fire in the Albany area of Washington.

"Unfortunately someone has been injured."