One person taken to hospital for treatment after Sunderland incident
One person was taken to hospital for treatment after ambulance crews were alerted to an incident.
The alarm was raised at 11.39am on Saturday, January 28, in Front Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland.
A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and transported one patient to hospital for further treatment."
Northumbria Police are believed to have been called to the incident and have been contacted for comment.