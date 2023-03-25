One male was taken to hospital following the incident in Passfield Way, Peterlee, on Saturday, March 25, at around 2.35am.

The condition of a second male has still to be confirmed.

The road was closed for what Durham Police described “as a considerable period of time” between its junctions with the southbound A19 and Durham Way, near the Academy at Shotton Hall.

A collision involving a motorbike took place in Passfield Way, Peterlee, in the early hours of March 25.

It has since reopened.

Paul Cummings, group manager at Durham County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “At 2.47am two appliances from Peterlee were mobilised to a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Passfield Way, Peterlee.

"There were two males involved in that incident. We assisted the ambulance service at the scene.”

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 02.38 this morning to attend a road traffic collision involving a motorbike near the the roundabout next to Passfield Way and Donerston Grove.

"We dispatched two paramedic crews, a doctor, a clinical team leader and duty officer who took one patient to hospital."