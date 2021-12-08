In a video obtained by ITV, Allegra Stratton appears to confirm a party took place as she delivers what seems to be a rehearsal for a press conference.

She laughs throughout the footage, saying she “went home” and that the party “wasn’t socially distanced”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Echo readers have been left furious by the claims of the party, with one describing it is a ‘damn disgrace’.

Reader Ingrid Golden said: “One law for us, and one law for them. It’s a damn disgrace, the way the Government is acting is despicably.”

Another, Neil Hutchinson said: “Boris has lost what little moral authority he had left.”

Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has also reacted to the news, saying the Government was ‘laughing’ as others died and slammed the PM for failing to ‘come clean’.

Boris Johnson's former press secretary Allegra Stratton is shown joking about the alleged party in leaked Downing Street footage (image: Getty Images)

Another Echo reader, Marie Davidson added: “So selfish the lot of them. The only people important to them are themselves.”

Allison Newton said: “It’s the fact that the very people who are telling us what to do and to follow the rules and restrictions, do the exact opposite. Do as I tell you and not as I do. Boris has lied and lied and lied.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s apology “raises more questions than answers” as he had been “caught red-handed”.

He said: “Millions of people now think the Prime Minister was taking them for fools, that they were lied to. They are right aren’t they?”

