'One law for us, and one law for them. It’s a damn disgrace' - Echo readers react after leaked video shows Downing Street staff joking about alleged Christmas party
Echo readers have reacted with anger towards Boris Johnson after a leaked video seemingly confirms a Downing Street Christmas party took place during lockdown last year.
In a video obtained by ITV, Allegra Stratton appears to confirm a party took place as she delivers what seems to be a rehearsal for a press conference.
She laughs throughout the footage, saying she “went home” and that the party “wasn’t socially distanced”.
The PM apologised “unreservedly” in Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament on Wednesday for the offence caused by the footage of his then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton at a mock press conference.
Echo readers have been left furious by the claims of the party, with one describing it is a ‘damn disgrace’.
Reader Ingrid Golden said: “One law for us, and one law for them. It’s a damn disgrace, the way the Government is acting is despicably.”
Another, Neil Hutchinson said: “Boris has lost what little moral authority he had left.”
Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has also reacted to the news, saying the Government was ‘laughing’ as others died and slammed the PM for failing to ‘come clean’.
Another Echo reader, Marie Davidson added: “So selfish the lot of them. The only people important to them are themselves.”
Allison Newton said: “It’s the fact that the very people who are telling us what to do and to follow the rules and restrictions, do the exact opposite. Do as I tell you and not as I do. Boris has lied and lied and lied.”
Downing Street spent much of last week denying the party, before the leaked ITV video showed Allegra Stratton laughing, saying she “went home” and that the party “wasn’t socially distanced”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s apology “raises more questions than answers” as he had been “caught red-handed”.
He said: “Millions of people now think the Prime Minister was taking them for fools, that they were lied to. They are right aren’t they?”
It comes amid suggestions ministers are considering moving to Plan B measures in England, such as calling for people to work from home and implementing vaccine passports.