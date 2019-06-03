Old bus depot hit by fire deemed unsafe - as public warned to stay away from the structure

The public has been warned to stay away from an old bus depot after fire tore through the building.

Four crews tackled the fire which broke out at the former Philadelphia Bus Depot, in Philadelphia Lane, at around 8.45pm on Saturday night.

The building has been deemed unsafe and the public has been warned to stay away.

The fire has been described as 'very challenging' by fire chiefs due to the layout of the building.

Asbestos was also found on the sights and fire crews returned yesterday afternoon to dampen down after hotspots were found during an inspection.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Saturday night firefighters from Farringdon; Rainton Bridge; Washington, Marley Park plus an aerial ladder platform and an analytical risk assessment from Sunderland Central attended a fire at the Old Philadelphia Bus Depot.

The damage to the building. Picture by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

"Very challenging fire due to the layout of the building. Great work from our crews and control team.

"Please stay away from the building, as the structure is unsafe."

Plumes of thick black smoke poured from the roof of the building as nearby residents were told to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.



The fire started on a mezzanine floor before spreading to the roof - which was 25% severely damaged by fire.

The building is unsafe and the public has been warned to stay away. Picture by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Although there were reports of people inside the building a thorough search was carried out and everyone was accounted for.