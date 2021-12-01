Off-duty Sunderland firefighter praises people power response to clearing fallen tree in Storm Arwen damage
People power did the job to clear a busy Sunderland road after Storm Arwen blew into town.
High winds battered the city over the weekend and brought a tree crashing down across the roundabout at the junction of Tunstall Road, Belvedere Road and Thornholme Road in Ashbrooke.
Off-duty firefighter Chris Smith spotted the damage and took it upon himself to clear the road. What happened next took him by surprise and gave his faith in human nature a welcome boost.
Chris spotted the fallen tree on Saturday morning and reported it to the city council – but with staff prioritising danger to life and vulnerable residents, decided to have a go at clearing it himself.
"I was going to a meeting on Saturday morning, saw the tree and reported it to the council,” he said.
"But when I came back, it was still there, so I thought ‘I’m just going to try to clear it as best I can’.”
"Even if I was just able to get some of the branches off, it would mean that when the council were able to come out, the job would be a bit easier.”
Chris had only been at work for a short time when he found himself with help: “I must have been working for about 15 minutes when this bloke stopped his car and said, ‘I’ll give you a hand’,” he said.
"Two minutes later, another couple stopped their car and started in with helping us – before I knew it, there must have been ten or 12 people there.”
Chris managed to flag down a van from locally-based ALM Tree Services who offered to finish off cutting up the tree and disposing of the waste timber.
"They stopped and came over with a chainsaw,” said Chris. “They said ‘We’ve got a trailer, so we can cut it up and take it away’.”
Chris was delighted by the way people had rallied round to get the job done: “It is part of my job to help people and I just wanted to do something, but it was really lovely to see the community all pulling together,” he said.