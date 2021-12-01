High winds battered the city over the weekend and brought a tree crashing down across the roundabout at the junction of Tunstall Road, Belvedere Road and Thornholme Road in Ashbrooke.

Off-duty firefighter Chris Smith spotted the damage and took it upon himself to clear the road. What happened next took him by surprise and gave his faith in human nature a welcome boost.

Chris spotted the fallen tree on Saturday morning and reported it to the city council – but with staff prioritising danger to life and vulnerable residents, decided to have a go at clearing it himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was going to a meeting on Saturday morning, saw the tree and reported it to the council,” he said.

"But when I came back, it was still there, so I thought ‘I’m just going to try to clear it as best I can’.”

"Even if I was just able to get some of the branches off, it would mean that when the council were able to come out, the job would be a bit easier.”

The fallen tree in Tunstall Road, Sunderland.

Chris had only been at work for a short time when he found himself with help: “I must have been working for about 15 minutes when this bloke stopped his car and said, ‘I’ll give you a hand’,” he said.

"Two minutes later, another couple stopped their car and started in with helping us – before I knew it, there must have been ten or 12 people there.”

Chris managed to flag down a van from locally-based ALM Tree Services who offered to finish off cutting up the tree and disposing of the waste timber.

"They stopped and came over with a chainsaw,” said Chris. “They said ‘We’ve got a trailer, so we can cut it up and take it away’.”

People join together to help clear a fallen tree in Tunstall Road.

Chris was delighted by the way people had rallied round to get the job done: “It is part of my job to help people and I just wanted to do something, but it was really lovely to see the community all pulling together,” he said.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

The fallen tree being removed from Tunstall Road.