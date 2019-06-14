Norman Kirtlan prepares to give talk to Sunderland Antiquarian Society

A Sunderland antiquarian group will be joined by a well known forensic reconstruction artisit for a talk.

The Sunderland Antiquarian Society are set to welcome Norman Kirtlan for talk next Tuesday (June 18).

The talk entitled 'In Sickness and In Health in 19th Century Sunderland' will focus on the city back in the 19th century.

The talk will be held in the main hall of Thornhill School commencing at 7.30pm.

To find out more about the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and what they do, visit their website www.sunderland-antiquarians.org/