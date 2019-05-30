Noisy neighbour ordered to pay more than £3,000 following Sunderland City Council prosecution

A 'noisy neighbour' has been brought before magistrates and ordered to pay more than £3,000 - as the council is given permission to dispose of speakers, laptops and a TV seized from her home.

The prosecution follows noisy parties and loud music that began in January this year and continued for several months which had a huge and disturbing impact on neighbours.

Kelly Macintosh, of Collingwood Court, in Washington, was found guilty in her absence at Sunderland Magistrates' Court of the breach of a Noise Abatement Notice.

A forfeiture order was also granted which allows Sunderland City Council to dispose of seized electrical goods, which included laptops, games consoles and a TV.

The 35-year-old was fined £500 and ordered to pay full court costs of £2,692 plus a victim surcharge of £50.

Enforcement officers from Sunderland City Council monitored noise levels and took action after acting on complaints.

Councillor Amy Wilson, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "We won't tolerate people who continually disregard the right of other people to live in peace and quiet, by playing loud music at all hours of the day and night.

"The investigative and enforcement powers that are available to the council allow us to take action and work with our community safety and legal partners to prosecute those responsible.

"We will continue to monitor the situation here and take further action should the problems re-occur. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the council officers who worked closely with residents on bringing this prosecution."