Nine things do over February half term within an hour's drive of Sunderland

There’s plenty happening around the February 2023 half term holidays to keep the kids – and the kids at heart – entertained.
Here’s a round up of some of the events and activities taking place within an hour’s drive of Sunderland.
1. Football Art Prize, Museum & Winter Gardens
To coincide with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Football Art Prize celebrates arguably the world’s most popular sport. Artists from around the world were invited to submit their work. A wide selection ranging from painting, photography, film and collage, represents the spectrum of experiences of the beautiful game. The exhibition runs until March 11 and there's a host of football-themed activities running across the holidays. See the museum website for more.
Photo: submitted
2. Fire and Ice Festival, Durham
On Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February, Durham city centre will be home to an exciting Steampunk themed trail of Ice Sculptures for the whole family to enjoy. It runs from 10am to 6.15pm each day. View the sculptures, watch the live demonstrations, enjoy the interactive displays and stay for the finale beginning at 6pm. Free to attend.
Photo: national world
3. Mudfest, WWT Washington
A Mudfest takes place at WWT from February 18 -26. You’ll discover the magic of mud and just how much fun it can be. Come prepared to get messy and discover there’s more to mud than meets the eye with a series of activities including muddy guided walks, muddy games, mud-themed story time and crafts.
Photo: WWT
4. Chinese Zodiac Animal Trail, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
Discover the meanings behind the Chinese New Year animals as you explore the Museum and Winter Gardens with a Chinese Zodiac Animal Trail, running until February 24. Claim a themed sticker when you hand in your completed trail. £1 per trail / No booking required.
Photo: Stu Norton