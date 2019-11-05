Nine things to do to keep your beloved pets calm and safe on Bonfire Night

When the fireworks start, here's what you can do to try and calm them down

But when fireworks start firing it’s a traumatic time for our dogs, cats and other much-loved pets – so here’s a few tips on what you an do to keep them calm.

Loud bangs and flashes created by fireworks can frighten dogs, cats and small animals but there is a range of different things you can do to keep your pet calmer and safer on Guy Fawkes Night.

Experts at Pure Pet Food have issued top tips which could make fireworks less traumatic for our four-legged pals.

Before the fireworks start:

Microchip

Ensuring your pet’s microchip details are up to date is important year-round, but especially so around firework season. Dogs and cats might panic and flee at the sound of a firework bang, so make sure that if they do run off, they’ll be able to be returned to you safely.

Water

Top up your pet’s water bowl – dog’s in particular. Anxious dogs pant more and get thirsty.

Walk

Take your dog for a walk before it starts to get dark, as it might be a while before it’s safe for them to venture outside again to go to the toilet!

Security

Make sure you shut all of the doors and windows in your home and don’t forget to draw the curtains. This will help to block out any flashes of light and reduce the noise level of fireworks.

Den

Use your dog’s favourite blankets, toys, or an unwashed item of your clothing to make them a little den in a quiet corner of your house. This could help them feel safer and more secure.

When the fireworks begin:

Distract

Switch the TV or radio on to try and distract your pet from the noise outside.

Let them hide

Your pet might choose to hide under the bed or behind other furniture, but don’t even try and tempt them out, as this could cause them more stress. And if they come to you for comfort, make sure you give it them.

Act normal

Try to act as normal, as your pet will pick up on any unusual behaviour. Be calm, happy and cheerful as this will send positive signals to your pet.

Company