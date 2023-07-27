Nine places in Sunderland where children can eat for £1 or less over the summer holidays
While the school summer holidays are a period for families to enjoy time together, with the city in the ongoing grip of the cost of living crisis it is also a big strain on parents' wallets.
With the price of almost every consumable good and service seeming to have rocketed, keeping the children fed and watered over the six week break is just as big a challenge as keeping them entertained.
This can be a particular challenge for parents of children who are entitled to free school meals, with families often having to find extra money to pay for five additional daily meals.
For any family, deciding to dine out with children can be a pricey affair with additional mouths to be fed.
Fear not as a number of the city's most popular eateries and watering holes are offering the chance for children to dine for free or for just £1 when an adult purchases a full price meal.
And we've done your research for you. Check out the following nine fantastic children's meal deals which may put a strain on your waistline but not on your wallet.