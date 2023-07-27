While the school summer holidays are a period for families to enjoy time together, with the city in the ongoing grip of the cost of living crisis it is also a big strain on parents' wallets.

With the price of almost every consumable good and service seeming to have rocketed, keeping the children fed and watered over the six week break is just as big a challenge as keeping them entertained.

This can be a particular challenge for parents of children who are entitled to free school meals, with families often having to find extra money to pay for five additional daily meals.

For any family, deciding to dine out with children can be a pricey affair with additional mouths to be fed.

Fear not as a number of the city's most popular eateries and watering holes are offering the chance for children to dine for free or for just £1 when an adult purchases a full price meal.

And we've done your research for you. Check out the following nine fantastic children's meal deals which may put a strain on your waistline but not on your wallet.

1 . Great children's meal deals. Pubs and eateries in Sunderland have some great meal deal offers for children to eat for £1 or less over the summer holidays. Photo Sales

2 . Fiume Location - Bonemill Ln, Fatfield, Washington NE38 8AJ Deal - Children can dine for free with every adult meal. The meal deal includes a starter, main, dessert and a drink. The offer runs from midday to 4pm until Friday September 1st. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . The Hollymere Location - Leechmere Rd, Sunderland, SR2 9DL. Deal - Children can get a main meal from the kids' menu for just £1 with every adult meal purchased. The offer runs all day, Monday to Friday throughout the summer holidays. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Wolsey Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3