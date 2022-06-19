Loading...
Elton John fans arrive at the Stadium of Light

Nine photos as excited Elton John fans arrive at the Stadium of Light

Elton John fans have flocked to the Stadium of Light ahead of the legendary singer’s stop in Sunderland as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

By Sam Johnson
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 7:39 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 7:40 pm

Fans of the singer have shown their excitement ahead of the gig, with some even dressing up as Elton himself, as the Rocket Man prepares to rock the Stadium of Light.

Thousands will pack the stadium for the singer, who is expected to retire from touring at the conclusion of his current run.

Here are nine photos of excited Elton John fans arriving at the Stadium of Light ahead of the concert.

1. Rachel Ellison, Barbara Cruddas and Derek Ellison

Rachel Ellison, Barbara Cruddas and Derek Ellison dressed as Elton John at the Stadium of Light

Photo: National World

2. Britney and Lesley Roberts

Britney and Lesley Roberts of Nwcastle at the Stadium of Light for the Elton John concert tonight.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Jake Winnard

Jake Winnard dressed as Elton John at the Stadium of Light

Photo: National World

4. Abbey Norris and Ashleigh Staveley

Abbey Norris (left) and Ashleigh Staveley of Hartlepool,

Photo: Kevin Brady

