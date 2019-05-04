‘Nice work Peter and Ted’ - readers’ praise for hero dog who found missing pensioner

A pet dog has become a local hero after leading his owner to a man who had been missing for two days.

Border collie Ted is being credited with finding 72-year-old George Dodds from Cleadon last Saturday after he had gone missing on Thursday April 25.

Peter Collins at the location were Border Collie Ted found missing Cleadon man George Dodds

Gazette readers have been quick to priase Ted - and his joint owner Peter Collins - after they found Mr Dodds in some bushes on waste land near Sunderland Greyhound Stadium.

Dozens of you took to our Facebook page to offer you congratulations to the pair.

Tammy Rose Cooper wrote: “Very proud of them. Well done to Ted and Peter on finding George. Amazing work from both of them.”

Karen Musgrove added: “Oh fantastic! Well done.”

Linda Wood said: “So pleased it’s a good outcome. Well done Peter and Ted.”

Anne Robertson added: “Brilliant work Ted. Well done to you both.”

Andrew James Arthur wrote: “Nice work Peter and Ted,”

David Francis added: “Amazing story. Huge respect to Peter.”

Mr Dodds was reported missing from at 6.50pm on Thursday, April 25, after leaving his home at around 1pm.

After hearing he was missing, Mr Collins decided to take Ted out on Saturday night to the area around the Sunderland Greyhound Stadium in an attempt to find him.

Peter, 61, from Front Street, Cleadon, said he knew George from the local area and had even taken him home on one occasion.

Peter said: “I decided that I would take Ted out to have a look for George myself.

“I parked up on Moor Lane and went into the field behind the Sunderland Greyhound Stadium and said to Ted; ‘find George’.

“We made our way down the field and then Ted made a beeline for a hedge on the edge of the metro line that runs between East Boldon and Seaburn.

“I couldn’t see him at first but Ted was at the hedge like he knew something was there.

He added: “Then heard a noise and then saw a bit of a blue jacket and thought straight away; ‘this could be George.’