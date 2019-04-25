New wedding venue for South Shields as Customs House gets marriage licence - and you can even get married on stage or in the cinema

Happy couples can tie the knot in one of the borough's most historic buildings - with a riverside setting and popcorn confetti among the options for newly weds.

The Customs House has been granted a marriage licence for the first time, which permits ceremonies to be held anywhere in the building - from the stage in the main theatre to the Gallery, Dalton Suite and River View Room function areas.

Popcorn confetti anyone?

Newlyweds can even be showered with popcorn instead of confetti in the venue’s cinema.

The arts and entertainment centre, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has been chosen as a reception venue by many couples over the years.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said the licence means they can now include the marriage ceremony in their celebrations at the Grade II listed building, which he said has plenty of scope for some amazing photos to mark the occasion.

“We have had many enquiries over the years from people who love The Customs House as to whether they could get married with us," he said.

A happy couple at the venue

“Well now, thanks to being granted a licence, we are able to let their celebrations be centre stage and we look forward to welcoming couples over the next few years.”

The licence, granted by South Tyneside Council, is valid for the next three years.

For more information about weddings at The Customs House, contact the events team on (0191) 427 3738 or e-mail events@customshouse.co.uk.

There are a number of picture options outside the venue