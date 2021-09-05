Holly House Care Home in Albany is now up and running. It was officially opened in a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman and his wife Cllr Dorothy Trueman.

Mr and Mrs Trueman both represent the Washington West ward where the new two-storey home stands.

The building had previously been the Albany Care Home, but had stood empty since 2016 and been boarded up.

It has now been transformed by owners the Vyas family, who also own Hawksbury House, a sister care home in Low Fell, Gateshead which is currently rated “Good” by the most recent Quality Care Commission inspection.

Work on Holly House took nine months. The cost of the work has not been made public, but the new owners say a “substantial investment” has been made to reopen the premises.

The home will be open to 21 residents on the ground floor. The first floor is to be opened early next year, giving a total of 38 residents.

It will provide residential and dementia care to people over 65. There is a dementia friendly design throughout.

More than 40 people will be employed in various roles at the new home, which is on Albany Way, a short distance from Albany Park.

A spokesperson for the home said: “We are very proud of the home and eager to provide outstanding care to our future residents. This has been the first substantial investment in the Albany area in the past 15 years.

“The facilities throughout go beyond the expected standard and will allow us to provide outstanding person-centred care. We have strived to create a homely and welcoming environment and have ensured that there is a dementia friendly design throughout.

“Since day one we have received so much support from the local residents, councillors and the commissioning specialist team at Sunderland City Council.”

For more information on the new Albany care home, visit the Holly House website at www.hollyhousecare.co.uk.