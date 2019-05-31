New Sunderland AFC deal with Stagecoach North East is just the ticket

Sunderland AFC has sealed a new deal with Stagecoach North East.

The company, which operates bus services in Sunderland and across the North East, will become SAFC’s Official Bus Partner, and work with the club throughout the 2019-20 season.

The deal starts next month

The partnership will kick-off next month when Stagecoach sponsor the opening of SAFC’s new Hall of Fame.

During an exclusive event at the Stadium of Light, the Hall of Fame will honour the greatest names in the club's rich history for their outstanding achievements, and three buses in Sunderland will feature their images as part of an exciting new livery.

Speaking about the partnership, SAFC’s managing director, Tony Davison, said: "Stagecoach North East provide great-value travel options for supporters of all ages, and as a club, it is vitally important that we engage with the people and business that support our city

"Together, we are already working on a range of initiatives to improve supporters’ matchday travel experience.”

With more than 13 million bus journeys made by customers in Sunderland each year, Stagecoach is one of the largest bus operators in the North East, as well as a major employer, with nearly 300 staff based at Sunderland's Wheatsheaf depot.

Steve Walker, Managing Director, Stagecoach North East, said: "As a local employer and transport operator, we are committed to serving communities within Sunderland and are delighted to work alongside the club and its fantastic fanbase.

"We are really looking forward to entering this exciting partnership, and intend to demonstrate our support for the community by exploring opportunities for potential matchday bus ticket discounts and a new coach parking solution at the Wheatsheaf."

Stagecoach North East operates 90 buses in Sunderland, completing more than 500,000 trips each year.

Secure your seat at the opening of SAFC’s Hall of Fame by visiting www.safc.com/news/club-news/2019/april/hall-of-fame-dinner