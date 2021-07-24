Yesterday, Friday, July 23, 23 firefighters passed out in the sunshine on the parade ground of Service Headquarters at Barmston Mere Training Centre in Washington.

Over the past 13 weeks the trainees, aged between 19 and 40, have experienced an intensive practical and theory training programme which saw them learn core skills including hose running; ladder, pump, trauma, breathing apparatus (BA), and hazardous materials.

Twenty three new recruits have joined Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, with their passing out parade held at the services HQ in Washington.

The recruits underwent weekly exams to test them on the information they had learnt throughout the week, which was coupled by a rigorous fitness regime of cardio and weights.

This is the 53rd TWFRS new recruits course that originally commenced in 1974.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said: “We are extremely proud of our new recruits as they are the firefighters of the future.”

“They have successfully completed the highly demanding training course that is intentionally challenging, as we put the recruits in to scenarios they are likely to experience during their working life as serving firefighters.

“Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has a proud tradition of producing some of the country’s finest firefighters and long may that continue.

“We wish our firefighters all the best for the future and look forward to them serving the people of Tyne and Wear for years to come.”

A video showing the training activities completed by the recruits has been shared by the service as they celebrate the arrival of the newcomers.

