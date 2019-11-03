New display at Seaham's Tommy statue honours the fallen ahead of Remembrance Day

The Shadows of War is made up of thosands of stones placed at the foot of the seafront sculpture.

It features three silhouettes, one for each of the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force.

The work was unveiled this morning, Sunday, November 3, ahead of the weekend commemorations marking 100 years since the end of the First World War last year.

This is the fifth years a display has been placed at Tommy's feet

Dozens of local residents joined cadets and members of the armed forces for a service which also saw handmade poppies, created using recyclable materials, placed around the green.

The display is the brainchild of Dave McKenna, who founded the Seaham Remember Them Fund, and organises Seaham Armed Forces Day and Sounding the Retreat.

This is the firth year Dave and his team have created a display at Tommy’s feet. Previous efforts have involved painted pebbles and shells.

Dave, a 24-year veteran of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was delighted with the show of support from the public at this morning’s dedication ceremony.

Members of the local community turned out this morning

“It went brilliantly," he said. “We had a really good turn-out. The cadets did a fantastic job for us, we have put about 800 poppies made.

“The silhouettes themselves are also made out of the bottom of bottles, painted black, which gives a really good effect when you get up close.

“Tommy represents the First World War, the silhouettes represent the Second and the poppies represent all the fallen.

“If anyone wants to make their own poppy and bring it down to add to the display, they are very welcome to do so.”

Organiser Dave McKenna is the man behind the display

The display will be in place until Saturday, November 16, when the team hopes the end of the project will close with a final act in which the community can become involved.

Dave hopes people will come together as the display is dismantled and take home a poppy in return for a donation to the Poppy Appeal.

The town’s Remembrance Day service will be held on the Terrace Green stating at 10.30am on Sunday, November 10.