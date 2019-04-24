New cinema’s 1am booze plan

Film fans in Durham could be allowed to buy booze from a new cinema past midnight if plans are given the green light.

An application to Durham County Council’s licensing department is seeking permission for a planned Odeon to sell alcohol as late as 1am on weekends once it opens.

Proposals, which would limit sales to midnight Sunday – Thursday, would allow also films to be screened up to 2am on weekends, and possibly even later on select occasions throughout the year.

The plans have been submitted under the name Odeon Luxe, the chain’s premium brand.

Design firm Swindon Interiors has been contracted to fit out the six-screen venue and according to the firm’s website expected to have the work completed by ‘early 2019’.

Odeon itself had previously planned to have the picture house ready to open by the end of last year (2018).

The scheme it part of the £40m Riverwalk development, set to include restaurants, shops and student accommodation.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Odeon gave no indication of an opening date, but said: “Something exciting is on the way for Durham film fans and we will be able to share further information soon.

“Stay tuned!”

Members of the public have until Friday, May 3, to submit any comments on the cinema’s licence application to Durham County Council.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service