New centre to help ex-servicemen and women in Sunderland to open next month

A lifeline centre which will provide help to ex-Forces personnel on Wearside is set to open its doors next month.

Founded in January 2018, Veterans in Crisis responds to the needs of troubled ex-servicemen and women from the British forces.

The Veterans in Crisis facility in Roker.

Many veterans leave the Forces experiencing some form of mental health issues, including PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), anxiety and depression, with the organisation's founder and project lead, Ger Fowler being one of them.

As a result of his time in Northern Ireland serving for the British Army in the late 1980s, Ger experienced PTSD, but after years of counselling and support from his family and friends he was able to recover.

Realising there wasn’t a service for veterans with multiple and complex needs in the North East, combined with a genuine passion and desire to help those in need, Ger set up Veterans in Crisis, and in just over a year - has become Sunderland’s prime service helping over 130 veterans.

The service aims to provide a lifeline for every stage of recovery, from support and education, right down to emergency accommodation.

In partnership with Advantex Network Solutions and North East training provider Springboard, which owns the building in Roker, Veterans in Crisis has now developed a four-storey facility, providing veterans with a 24-hour service.

Springboard aims to support the development of sustainable communities where people have the skills they need for work and life.

Steve Reay, Head of Business Development at Springboard said: “As a community development and training organisation it is a great honour to support such a worthy initiative, and we look forward to a long partnership.”

Advantex Network Solutions has installed the building with the latest IP Surveillance and IT equipment, including infrastructure and wireless Internet access throughout the building.

Steve O’Connell, sales and marketing director at Advantex Network Solutions added: “As a former Royal Marine myself, this is a service which is very close to my heart having suffered from mental illness myself which Ger helped me with back in 2016 when I lived in Sunderland.

"Seeing the work and services that Ger and the rest of the folks at Veterans in Crisis provide is simply amazing – and to be able to give something back as a business like this is something I’m particularly proud of.

"We see so many of our former colleagues who gave so much for their country needing support, with too many of them taking their own life as a result of mental health issues.

"I’m excited for the future, and I look forward to helping Ger and his team grow as a partner over the years to come in helping more and more veterans."

With the doors set to open in June this year, the Roker buildings facilities will include a podcast studio, a classroom kitted out with the latest technology and software, as well as a therapy room and emergency accommodation for those in need of immediate help.

Director at Veterans in Crisis, John Sargent said: “Establishing a 24-hour emergency facility for Veterans in Crisis is a high priority for us.

"The support that Advantex has given us has been crucial in achieving that ambition, and we are now proud to call them a partner."

During its first year, Veterans in Crisis has been supported by the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group and Sunderland City Council as well as numerous local people who respond to the cause.

They also raise funds, all of which are injected back in to helping veterans, via the sale of merchandise including hoodies and t-shirts.

See www.veteransincrisis.co.uk for further information.