The BeatCovidNE awards are now open.

People of the North East can submit a nomination to shine a light on those who have raised money, donated time, or rallied communities during the Coronavirus pandemic - to recognise their acts of kindness and to say ‘thank you’ for going above and beyond.

The Covid Acts of Kindness Community Award will be awarded to one outstanding individual in each of the seven North East local authority areas.

The awards will also coincide with a new regional campaign, launched this week on TV and radio, encouraging North East residents to keep doing all they can to protect each other from Covid during winter.

Chair of the Association of Directors of Public Health North East and Director of Public Health for County Durham, Amanda Healy said: “Every single person across the region has been affected by Covid in some way. From living through lockdowns to working on the frontline, it’s been challenging for everyone.

“We want to celebrate and thank the people of the North East who truly embody the region’s renowned goodwill. Those who have gone above and beyond to help others with compassionate acts of kindness throughout the pandemic. It’s thanks to those Covid heroes in each community that the region has been able to move forward.”

Amanda Healy is joined on the judging panel by the Reverend Canon Michael Everitt, at Durham Cathedral as well as two BeatCovidNE campaign stars, Holly Turner, a sister on Ward 12, a respiratory support unit at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Cramlington and, Amii Stewart, a Neighbourhood Beat Manager with Northumbria Police

Amii said; “I’m delighted to be part of the Covid Acts of Kindness Awards. It’s my pleasure to read about the amazing acts of selflessness and heartfelt support we know so many in our communities have been part of.”

Nominations will open on September 20 until midnight, on Friday October 1 and the winners will be announced later that month.

To submit a nomination visit, www.beatcovidne.co.uk and use the hashtag #NECovidKindnes to spread the word.