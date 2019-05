Almost 700 homes in Sunderland were left without electricity following a power cut.

Northern Powergrid said a total of 680 properties in the Leechmere area, the SR2 postcode, lost power just before 6.50pm yesterday.

This was due to a generator problem.

All properties had power restored by 2.20am today.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said: "We lost supply to 680 properties at around 6.48pm yesterday.

"We managed to get power back on at the last remaining properties by 2.20am today."