National Mackem Day: Showing your pride in Sunderland for annual celebration of all things Wearside
A cheeky sense of humour, an unrivalled coastline and the local delicacies – these are just some of the things you’ve named as the best in Sunderland for a celebration of the city.
Thursday, August 12 is National Mackem Day and, in honour of the celebration, we have called on Echo readers to share their pride and fly the flag for Sunderland.
From the history and heritage to pink slices and SAFC supporters, there is so much to be proud of on Wearside. And there’s no better day to shout about it!
More than 100 people got in touch on social media to tell us the best things about being from Sunderland. This is what they said:
Jill Hendry: “I’m proud to be from Sunderland. We have an amazing coastline, we need to make the most of and use the history of our amazing city to bring in tourists.”
Kelly M Dransfield: “I'm a proud Mackem and love living in Sunderland. People in Sunderland care about the community and will give people their last, always there to help their neighbours and family.
Kieran Kirby: “Coastline is as superb as the people are. Loads to be proud of.”
Kathleen Ryans: “The coastline, the air, the people and my heritage.”
Caroline Henderson: “The incredible coastline, which is a secret from people not from up here.”
Charlie Holborn: “Being able to re-visit after many years and being made to feel at home.”
Philip Mod Douglass: “The best fans and stadium in the world.”
Derek Rose: “Watching them win the FA Cup in 1973.”
Stephen Snowball: “Great to go from the coast to countryside within a few miles [...] doesn’t matter where you go, it’s always great to meet another Mackem.”
Eddie Hutchinson: “The best, cheeky, sarcastic sense of humour.”
Colin Mason: “Being able to see Penshaw Monument from my bedroom window.”
Lynne Willis: “I'm proud to be a Mackem, love the history, our coast is amazing.”
Jordan O'Neill: “Cheeky visit to Jacky White’s market.”
Phill Hann: “Having an accent no one else understands.”
Mark Bowmer: “The airshow.”
Adam Reynolds: “Been gone a while so I can honestly say living next to an amazing coast … and kiev pizzas!”
John Hutchison: “Pink slice.”
Michelle Robson: “Cheesy chips.”
John Hull: “Fish lot.”
Steve Burnaby Davies: “It’s my home. The end.”