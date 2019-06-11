It’s party time as the National Glass Centre turns 21.

The centre first opened its doors in 1998 and has invited everyone to the celebration on Sunday, 23 June, from 10am to 5pm.

Fun time! There will be great activities for youngsters at the 21st birthday bash.

Family fun includes competitions, face painting, a family trail and the chance to make your own unique artwork to take home from glass painting workshops.

The centre’s famous glass blowing demonstrations can be seen too.

It will also be the final day of the University of Sunderland’s ceramics and glass degree show, with backstage tours of the it’s glass and ceramics facilities for anyone aged 13 or over.

Keith Merrin, director of the National Glass Centre and chief executive of Sunderland Culture, said: “This year is a landmark birthday for National Glass Centre.

Beautiful glass. Some of the work of local glass artist Jade Tapson.

“We felt it was important to mark the occasion with a number of exciting events that celebrate the city’s history and international reputation for excellence in glass; and also as a venue that visitors far and wide have come to enjoy for 21 years.

“We’re delighted to invite everyone to our birthday party where there’ll be a whole day of family fun, from special glass painting workshops and face painting to backstage tours and competitions. We welcome everyone to come along and join us in the celebrations.”

In addition to the family fun day, the centre is also marking its anniversary with “NGC 21”.

This exhibition features work by internationally established glass artists, as well as emerging local artists Erin Dickson and Jade Tapson, who have been selected to create new work for the exhibition as “two of the most outstanding graduates of the last five years.”

The National Glass Centre's birthday party is on Sunday, 23 June.

The 21st birthday event is supported across the city with an exhibition at the Museum and Winter Gardens exploring the impact of Sunderland’s 300 year-old glass history.

Another exhibition, called People’s Pyrex, runs from 21 June to 27 July at Washington Arts Centre, celebrating the iconic Pyrex brand made in Sunderland between 1922 until 2007.

People are asked to bring in their Pyrex, share family memories and loan their glassware to centre so it can feature as part of a display.

For more details, visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/our-venues/national-glass-centre