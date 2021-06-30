Mystery sound puzzles residents in Seaham after 'loud bang' heard across the town

The mysterious 'explosion' was heard across parts of Seaham.

A loud ‘explosion’ sound has puzzled residents in Seaham after locals took to Facebook following the ‘loud’ noise during the early hours of Wednesday (June 30) morning.

The sound which has been described as a loud band or explosion woke dozens of residents across the town.

Residents across County Durham including Dawdon, Deneside, West Lea, North Lea, South Hetton, Murton and Easington all claim to have heard the mystery sound.

Several Seaham Councillors confirmed that they had seen ‘numerous’ posts on social media regarding the sound but ‘had no idea’ where the noise had come from.

Following a Facebook post, some questioned whether the noise was linked to a fire at Teesport in Middlesbrough which was reported to Cleveland Fire Brigade just before 8am this morning.

Residents discussing the mysterious Seaham noise said the sound was around 1am.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson confirmed the two incidents are not linked due to “significantly” different times and locations.

Durham County Council and Durham Fire Service also confirmed that they have not received any reports of a ‘loud sound’ or ‘explosion’.

Deneside Councillor John Purvis said he had seen reports from dozens of residents and that this wasn’t the first time the town has been left scratching its head over a mystery noise.

He said: “Earlier in the year there were similar reports of people hearing a ‘a loud bang’ but it hasn’t been consistent.”

The origin of the noise is still unknown as residents continue to question where the sound came from.

