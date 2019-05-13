Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hetton crash no longer in 'life-threatening' condition

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash at a busy junction is out of danger.

Police appealed for witnesses after two men were taken to hospital - one with 'life-changing' injuries - following a motorbike crash last Tuesday, May 7.

The incident happened at the junction of Four Lane Ends and Colliery Lane in Hetton just after 10.15pm.

Emergency services attended and the pair – who had come off a Yamaha motorcycle – were taken to hospital.

A 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and his condition was initially described as life-threatening by police.

A second man, aged 31, suffered serious injuries to his leg and arm.

The road was closed while emergency services treated the injured men.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said today: "Two motorcyclists remain in hospital but neither's condition is now thought to be life-threatening."

An investigation is continuing into the collision and police now eager to hear from anybody who was travelling in the area at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols team, said at the time. “This was a very serious collision that has left both riders with very serious injuries.

“Their next of kins have been notified and both men are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“Our enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing and I would urge anybody who witnessed this collision, or who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1186 070519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.