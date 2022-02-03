The Foundation is charity set up in honour of the young Sunderland fan who passed away in 2017 after a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

During his first spell at the club, Defoe struck an emotional bond with the six-year-old as the pair walked out at the Stadium of Light together on numerous occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tweet on Wednesday, February 2, Sunderland AFC updated supporters say that 31,000 tickets have been sold for the fixture.

Speaking in a video posted on Sunderland AFC’s official Twitter account, Defoe commented on how much the charity means to him.

He said: "There is a massive game at the weekend and we need your support, we need that stadium full and rocking.

Jermain Defoe with his 'best friend' Bradley Lowery.

"And even more special, for every ticket sold, a pound goes to the Bradley Lowery Foundation and you know what that means to me and my family.

“The guys at the Foundation do amazing work, Gemma is doing amazing work so everything helps.

"Make sure you get your tickets and we will see you on Saturday.”

To mark the return of fan-favourite Jermain Defoe, the Echo has teamed up with the club to give fans the opportunity to win four pairs of tickets – you can find more details by clicking here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.