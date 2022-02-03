More than 31,000 tickets sold for the Doncaster match as Sunderland AFC donates to Bradley Lowery Foundation

The Black Cats have provided an update on sales after pledging to donate £1 from every ticket sold for the Doncaster match to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:38 am

To mark the return of striker Jermain Defoe, the Black Cats have pledged to donate £1 of every ticket sold for the Doncaster Rovers match at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, February 5 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The Foundation is charity set up in honour of the young Sunderland fan who passed away in 2017 after a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

During his first spell at the club, Defoe struck an emotional bond with the six-year-old as the pair walked out at the Stadium of Light together on numerous occasions.

In a tweet on Wednesday, February 2, Sunderland AFC updated supporters say that 31,000 tickets have been sold for the fixture.

Speaking in a video posted on Sunderland AFC’s official Twitter account, Defoe commented on how much the charity means to him.

He said: "There is a massive game at the weekend and we need your support, we need that stadium full and rocking.

Jermain Defoe with his 'best friend' Bradley Lowery.

"And even more special, for every ticket sold, a pound goes to the Bradley Lowery Foundation and you know what that means to me and my family.

“The guys at the Foundation do amazing work, Gemma is doing amazing work so everything helps.

"Make sure you get your tickets and we will see you on Saturday.”

To mark the return of fan-favourite Jermain Defoe, the Echo has teamed up with the club to give fans the opportunity to win four pairs of tickets – you can find more details by clicking here.

