Team members from MBC

Sunderland community interest company, MBC Arts Wellbeing, teamed up with the general public and businesses to donate more than £1000 worth of Christmas gifts to children in Sunderland.

Each year, MBC Arts Wellbeing runs a festive gift appeal to provide gifts to children in the city, who otherwise would not receive a gift on Christmas.

This year, MBC teamed up with law firms, Sweeney Miller who made a cash donation of £250 to the campaign and Hedleys & Co Solicitors who donated a range of incredible gifts.

Linda Procopis from Sunderland North Family Zone

The organisation received a vast amount of gifts from the general public too, with gifts being donated for children aged 0-16 years old.

Beneficiaries of the gifts include: More Than Grandparents and Sunderland North Family Zone, both of whom do vital work across Sunderland to provide support to children and families.

Mark Burns Cassell, executive director of MBC Arts Wellbeing, said: "We are overjoyed by the support we have received from the general public, Sweeney Miller and Hedleys & Co Solicitors.

"Everyone's kindness and generosity has allowed us to provide joy to over 200 children in Sunderland this Christmas who otherwise wouldn't receive a gift this Christmas."

Melanie Nicholls from More Than Grandparents

More Than Grandparents, CEO, Melanie Nicholls said: "Thank you so much to all involved for your generosity, these gifts will really help our struggling kinship families this Christmas."

Sunderland-based More Than Grandparents supports children who can’t live with their parents for various reasons.

