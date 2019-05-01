Police say a missing man may need medical attention and are appealing for the public's help to trace him.

Durham Constabulary believe Wayne Drakes, 40, could be in Peterlee, Seaham or Sunderland as he has links with all three areas.

A force spokesman said: "We are appealing for help in locating Wayne Drakes, of Greenlee Garth, in Newton Aycliffe, who was last seen at his home on Saturday evening.

"Officers are concerned the 40-year-old, who has not been in contact with family or friends, may need medical attention.

"He is known to have links with Seaham, Sunderland and Peterlee."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101.