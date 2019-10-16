Missing 21-year-old man from Seaham found safely, Durham Police confirm
A man reported missing from his home in Seaham has been found, Durham Constabulary has confirmed.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 09:59 am
Mark Naylor was reported missing on Tuesday, October 15 after last being seen at 3pm that day leaving his home in Murton, Seaham.
Durham Police confirmed to the Echo on Wednesday, October 16 that Mark had been found.
The force posted an update on its official Facebook page, and thanked all members of the public who had shared the appeal in an attempt to find Mark.