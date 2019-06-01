Memorial service takes place in honour of Sunderland's adopted Armed Forces regiment

Tributes to Sunderland's adopted Armed Forces regiment have been paid at the city's war memorial.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon, laid a wreath at the memorial off Burdon Road to the 4th Regiment the Royal Artillery, earlier today.

The Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon attends the annual memorial service for the City's adopted regiment, 4th Reg Royal Artillery (The Gunners).

The act of remembrance during the service was read by Lt Colonel (retired) C W Brawn.

Also attending the event were serving members and veterans belonging to the regiment, known as the "North East Gunners", as were standard bearers and a piper, with buglers sounding the Last Post.

Known to everyone as the North East Gunners because of their close community ties to the region, the regiment was awarded Freedom of Sunderland in 1974 and march through the city every year as part of the annual Remembrance Day parade.

Speaking after laying a wreath at the Cenotaph, Coun Snowdon said: "The mayor and the city have a great affinity with all of the Armed Forces but today is about the 4th Regiment the Royal Artillery.

Serving personnel at the memorial event.

"We're here today to lay a wreath to all those who've served and all those who have lost our lives defending our freedom.

"It's always a good turnout.

"The regiment gets a lot of its recruits from the North East and in particular Sunderland.

"They have the Freedom of the city which was given in 1974 so we have an ongoing relationship with them really because we want to make sure that people are remembered.

Standard bearers next to the Cenotaph at the event.

"It's nice for some of them former servicemen to come along and made to feel as if they are still important and they will continue to be."

The service is seen as one of the highlights of the 4th Regiment's annual reunion in the city. This year's reunion will celebrate the end of the war in Afghanistan.