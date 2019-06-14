A Sunderland family now spans five generations after welcoming their ‘gorgeous’ little arrival.



Little Reuben Hawthorn was born on March 30, much to the delight of his family, which stretches all the way back to his great-great grandmother Marion Bond, 80.

Reuben Hawthorn.

Reuben’s proud parents Kaitlin Oxberry, 20, and dad Nathan Hawthorn, 23, are overjoyed with their little boy.

He becomes the family’s fifth generation meeting grandmother Debbie Hemmingway, 40, great-grandmother Angela Dunn, 61, and great-great-grandmother Marion for the first time in May.

Proud grandmother Debbie, said little Reuben has brought the family a great deal of joy after Kaitlin’s step-brother Rhys Hemmingway, 17, tragically died in a car accident in 2017.

One of eight siblings and step-siblings, a media student at the University of Sunderland, has been hailed as a ‘fantastic mum’ by her family.

Grandmother Debbie works as a midwife at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead where Reuben was born.

Little Reuben Hawthorn.

Praising the team of staff working on the maternity unit, she said: “It’s a fab maternity unit and Reuben and Kaitlin both received brilliant care.

“Reuben is gorgeous, he is our little bundle of joy.

“He was a big lad when he was born, weighing 8lb 12oz.

“Kaitlin is a fantastic mum and has taken it all in her stride.

Reuben Hawthorn has become the fifth generation of his family.

“She idolises him.

“The family has had a difficult couple of years, so Reuben has brought us all joy.

“He is gorgeous.”

