Meet author of children's book Lucy's Blue Day at Sunderland fundraiser

The author of children’s book Lucy’s Blue Day will attend a fundraiser to support an organisation that helps children and young people in Sunderland.

Creative Minds - North Star Counselling CIC delivers psycho-educational workshops to children and young people, designed to raise awareness of mental health and help them better understand their emotions.

The fundraiser, which will take place at Kayll Road Library between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, May 25, will include a workshop and reading by Chris Duke, the author of Lucy’s Blue Day.

There will be a range of creative activities, a tombola, raffles, games from £1 as well as tea, coffee, cakes, hotdogs and a range of other stalls.

All the funds raised on the day will go towards delivering the free Creative Mind workshops to the community in Sunderland.