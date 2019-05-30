MasterChef star John Torode on the first Seaham Food Festival - and the five things everyone should learn to cook

MasterChef star John Torode is on a mission to promote the best of North East food.

The presenter will be in Seaham next weekend, when the town’s first Food Festival is held on the Terrace Green.

John Torode with Masterchef partner Gregg Wallace

John will be staging live demonstrations on Saturday, June 8, while ITV This Morning’s Phil Vickery will appear on the Sunday.

With plenty of demands on his time, John is choosy about which festivals he appears at: “I don’t do a lot of them - I do the ones I like,” he said.

He believes people tend to underestimate how good the UK’s food is and is glad to see next weekend’s event putting the emphasis on local produce and suppliers.

“There are a lot of festivals we do where there are people who bring stuff from all over the world, then there are some like we’re doing with this one, with lots of very local produce,” he said.

We’ve got to a point where people think food has to be really complicated and impressive, but all we are doing is feeding the people we love. John Torode

“We all love a bit of coriander but we’ve got wonderful watercress, there’s smoked fish, really good cheeses, and amazing beef, lamb and chicken.”

John hasn’t spent much time in the North East and is planning to make the most of his visit. He said: “I’m looking forward to having a look around and seeing what else is going on.”

It is 14 years since the revamped MasterChef returned to the nation’s TV screens and John and presenting partner Gregg Wallace have made it a mainstay of the BBC1 schedules.

“We were just asked to do a show - it was that simple,” he said.

He believes the secret of the programme’s success lies in its simplicity and the feel-good factor it creates.

“It is not technical, it’s not fancy, people are learning,” he said.

“It is a nice show - its not rude, it’s not horrible.”

He has been amazed by the improvement in home cooking in recent years, which is reflected in the kind of meals contestants on the show are producing.

“If you look at what people are cooking in the opening round now, compared to what people were cooking in the final of the original series, food has come a long way,” he said.

He is, however, glad to see the back of the molecular gastronomy fad pioneered by Heston Blumenthal a few years ago: “I love Heston, I think Heston is amazing, but it is art,” he said.

“In the hands of a master, it’s fantastic. In the hands of an amateur, it’s just a lot of mess.

“We’ve got to a point where people think food has to be really complicated and impressive, but all we are doing is feeding the people we love.”

He believes in keeping thing simple in the kitchen.

“For my elder children’s 21st birthdays, I bought them a Le Creuset pot because I really believe if you’ve got one of those, you can cook most things.

“I love them to be self sufficient.”

John believes there are just five things anyone needs to learn in order to master the basics of cooking.

“If I had to teach someone, first would be a victoria sponge - which can also be used to make steamed pudding - and custard,” he said.

“If you can make custard and sponge, you’ve opened up a variety of about 30 different desserts.

“Then it would be as basic tomato sauce. You can use that for pasta, to top a pizza....after that would be how to make a stew.

“Once you can make a basic beef stew, you can refine it. And I would teach them how to do a really good mashed potato - mashed potato is one of those things that people just love.

“And finally, how to do a proper roast chicken. One you can do that, you can add the roast potatoes and the Yorkshire pudding.

“If everyone could learn to do those few things, they would find cooking a lot easier.

“And most of these things, you can just stick on and leave for 40 minutes. We tend to think cooking means standing over things and stirring all the time, but it doesn’t have to.”

John’s philosophy on cooking is simple.

“Smile when you cook - the food tastes a lot better,” he said.

“Food is like children. If you growl at it all the time, it’s going to be rubbish.

“If you smile at it, it will come out better.”