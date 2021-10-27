The North East Ambulance Service took the man to James Cook Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene the near the store Peterlee at about 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, October 27.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said the call came in at 6.42pm and a paramedic crew and a specialist paramedic were dispatched.

The man was treated for wounds to his body before he was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, the spokesperson said.

Durham Constabulary have been contacted for comment.