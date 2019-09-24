Man taken to hospital after rescue at Sunderland Fish Quay
A man has been taken to hospital following an emergency midnight rescue at Sunderland Fish Quay.
Sunderland and Seaham Coastguard teams were originally called to reports of a man in the water at Sunderland Fish Quay just before midnight on Monday, September 23.
The inshore lifeboat from the Sunderland RNLI and Northumbria Police were also called to the scene but on arrival emergency services found the casualty was on a boat but was unable to walk.
A rescue operation unfolded to bring the man safely to land where he was handed into the care of police and paramedics and he was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said, "We were called at eight minutes past midnight on the September 24 to a patient unwell on board a boat at the Fish Quay in Sunderland.
“We dispatched one of our hazardous area response teams and requested support from the Coastguard and Police.
“A male patient was transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital."
A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard said: “As we arrived on scene it was quickly established that the casualty was actually on a boat and unable to walk. The organisations worked together to care for him and plan the best method of extraction.
“It was deemed the safest method was to extract to the quay using our rope rescue equipment. Once back on dry land he was handed into the care of the police and North East Ambulance Service.”